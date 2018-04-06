Shiv Sena attacks Ajit Pawar on ‘earthworm’ remark

In a scathing attack on NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, questioned the former deputy chief minister’s standing in state politics. On Tuesday, Pawar called the Sena an earthworm, while criticising the Sena for participating in cabinet decisions and then criticizing them. “Pawar described the Sena as an earthworm. So, are you a two-faced venomous snake? Earthworm is a friend of farmers,” the editorial said, adding that nobody takes Pawar seriously in state politics though he continues to command respect on account of his being the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Your question is what the Sena has done while being in power, but what is your contribution to the state? You have only secured benefits for yourself when you were in power. When farmers came to you seeking water, you talked about urinating. Is this your love for farmers? Comparing you to a snake will be an insult to the snake,” said the editorial.

