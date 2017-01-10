Shiv Sena asks BJP to make stand clear on alliance

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo) Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked BJP to clear its stand on forging an alliance with his party in view of upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

“The Election Commission will declare the dates for the upcoming elections anytime now. There is not much time left. The BJP needs to tell us soon if an alliance is happening with us or not. Once a final decision is taken, I will announce it,” Thackeray told reporters.

Meanwhile, Sena minister Subhash Desai said it was the BJP’s “habit” to engage the Sena in a dialogue and break alliance at the last moment to get the party in trouble. “However, we are ready to accept any decision taken by the BJP,” he said.

Another Sena leader said, “A 114:113 seat sharing is not possible out the total 227 corporation seats that are going into the fray (in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai polls). We are ready to increase the number of seats for the BJP but not 45 seats more than the last time which the BJP expects us to do. The final decision will be taken by Uddhavji”.

In 2012 MGCM polls, BJP was allotted 63 seats to contest. Meanwhile, a BJP leader said the party’s internal survey report is “highly positive” as it states the party can win 90 seats if it contests solo.

“The party has submitted its report to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CM has also appointed an independent agency which has also forecast that BJP will win 80 to 90 seats,” claimed the leader.