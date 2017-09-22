Shirdi airport gets DGCA licence

Shirdi Airport (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Shirdi Airport (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Nearly six years after getting an ‘in-principle’ approval from the ministry, the Shirdi airport at Kakadi village in Ahmednagar received its operational licence Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the licence to the airport after ensuring compliance of all relevant standards. “The DGCA has issued the licence to Shirdi airport. The licence was issued after we were satisfied with its compliance of all standards,” said B S Bhullar, Director General, DGCA.

After a test run expected to be conducted by Alliance Air next week, the airport would only have to wait for completion of certain commercial procedures, officials said. “We received the licence Thursday evening. Alliance Air will submit observations of the test run in a few days after they conduct it. We can then start commercial booking of the airport as per the convenience of the airline,” said Suresh Kakani, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra Aviation Development Corporation, which is the nodal authority managing the airport.

The airport is expected to be functional by second week of October. Sanctioned in 2010 to promote religious tourism, the airport may be operational in time to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of Saibaba next month. The domestic and international airport will cut travel time to Shirdi from Mumbai — the 238-km road trip takes five hours — to just 40 minutes. The airport was built at a cost of Rs 340 crore, with Rs 45 crore contributed by the Saibaba Sansthan Trust and the rest by the state government.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App