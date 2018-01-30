Shilphata-Bhiwandi road: Six-laning from February

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is likely to begin work on the widening of the Shilphata to Bhiwandi Road in February. The 21-km stretch connecting NH4 with the old Mumbai-Pune Highway will be widened from four lanes at present, to six lanes.

“We have awarded the contract and they will begin work next month. As trucks carrying cargo from JNPT ply on this route, it sees heavy traffic. The widening will help ease traffic here,” said SD Dhote, Chief Engineer, MSRDC.

For the widening of the road, the Corporation has to rehabilitate occupants of 25 structures that are on the right of way. However these project-affected persons have demanded higher compensation. “We have already offered them compensation, but they are demanding more. We are in talks with them and the matter should be resolved soon,” he said.

MSRDC has awarded the work of widening, strengthening and upgrading of the road to a Lucknow-based firm at a cost of Rs 195 crore. They are expected to complete the work in two-and-a-half years.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App