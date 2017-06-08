Shifu Sunkriti case: We should have say in matter, complainants’ daughters tell Bombay HC

Sunil Kulkarni, founder of Shifu Sunkriti, was produced at Esplanade court on Thursday and remanded in police custody. (Source: Prashant Nadkar/File) Sunil Kulkarni, founder of Shifu Sunkriti, was produced at Esplanade court on Thursday and remanded in police custody. (Source: Prashant Nadkar/File)

An intervention application filed by two sisters, whose parents had complained against the group Shifu Sunkriti, was placed on record before the Bombay High court Wednesday. The counsel for the sisters informed a division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More that the petition by the parents — who have alleged that Shifu Sunkriti was a sex-and-drugs racket — had damaged the reputation of the sisters and that they should have a say in the ongoing matter.

After the state government sought four weeks’ time to further investigate the case, the court said it would hear the arguments on intervention in the next hearing.

The counsel for the petitioner has argued that the women have no locus standi to intervene. Varsha Bhogle, the petitioners’ lawyer, said, “The petitioners are the aggrieved parties in the case, therefore this intervention has no locus standi. There is also an absconding accused who is yet to be arrested.”

After the women’s parents filed a petition against Shifu Sunkriti in April, the group’s founder Sunil Kulkarni was arrested.

