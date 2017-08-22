Sheena Bora murder case: ‘Was neither offered money nor demanded any’, says Shyamvar Rai

Sheena Bora (File) Sheena Bora (File)

ACCUSED-TURNED-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, Shyamvar Rai, has told the court that he was neither offered any money nor had he demanded any from main accused Indrani Mukerjea, Rai said this during cross-examination by defence advocate for Mukerjea, Sudeep Pasbola, on Monday.

When Rai was asked if he had immediately agreed during the first Skype call by Indrani to join the conspiracy to murder Bora, he said yes. He was then asked if he had felt scared. “I was told by Indrani madam that I had nothing to fear and that my job would only be that of a driver. I was employed with her, so I agreed,” he told the court.

Rai was also asked about the Skype calls made in March 2012 by Indrani to him where the alleged conspiracy was discussed. Rai told the court that this took place at the Thane office of INX Media. “I do not have any document to show that I went there. I do not know if the company had any record,” Rai said when asked if any attendance register was maintained at the office to prove his presence.

Rai also submitted that he had taken the Khar police to a few places including the place near National College from where Bora was allegedly kidnapped on August 24, 2012. The cross-examination will continue on September 4.

