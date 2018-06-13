Sheena Bora murder case: Told Indrani’s secretary not to forge sign, says house help to court

Kajal Sharma had claimed that Indrani had made her sign as Sheena on a resignation letter sent to Sheena’s employer and a cancellation of leave and license to her landlord, days after her murder in 2012. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Kajal Sharma had claimed that Indrani had made her sign as Sheena on a resignation letter sent to Sheena’s employer and a cancellation of leave and license to her landlord, days after her murder in 2012. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

In the Sheena Bora murder case, Pradeep Waghmare, the house help of Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, the key accused in the case, claimed that he had told Indrani’s former secretary, Kajal Sharma not to forge Sheena’s signature, but she did not listen to him. Waghmare made the claim before the court during cross-examination by Indrani’s advocate, Sudeep Pasbola.

Sharma, who deposed as the third prosecution witness in the case, had claimed that she was not aware what forgery was and that she had signed as Sheena on Indrani instructions. Sharma had claimed that Indrani had made her sign as Sheena on a resignation letter sent to Sheena’s employer and a cancellation of leave and license to her landlord, days after her murder in 2012. Sharma had claimed that Indrani told her that since Sheena was in the US and did not have Internet, she was instructing her to do so.

“I am aware that fabricating a person’s signature is an offence. I had told Kajal madam not to do so. I had told her before she signed as Sheena but she told me that she is doing it on the instructions of Indrani. I also saw her practice the sign and then she signed on the paper the same way she had practiced,” Waghmare told the court.

