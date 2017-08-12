Sheena Bora murder case: Rai claims he does not recall minute details on day of his arrest

Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo) Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo)

Accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai on Friday faced day three of his cross-examination by the defence in the Sheena Bora murder case. Answering questions regarding the day of his arrest for possessing a gun, Rai told the special CBI court that although he was not seeing a police patrol vehicle for the first time, on the day of his arrest — August 21, 2015, — he was terrified when he saw a police vehicle, as he was carrying a gun and cartridges, allegedly given to him in 2012 by the main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, to be disposed of.

When questioned by defence advocate Sudeep Pasbola, he, however, claimed that he did not recollect minute details of the events leading to his arrest. “I had seen a police vehicle many times before. It is true to say that I was frightened when I saw a police vehicle that day and due to the fear, I began walking briskly,” Rai told the court. He described that the vehicle was a Tata Sumo but said he did not remember in which direction he had run.

“I do not recollect if the vehicle was coming towards me from the front. I do not recollect if it was moving towards me. When I saw it, I began running and after some time, was chased by two-three policemen,” Rai said.

On being asked about two earlier attempts, which Rai had claimed to have made at disposing of the gun and cartridges, he told the court that he had only thought about it twice (mann mey socha tha).

Meanwhile, Indrani Mukerjea has sought Call Data Records of a cellphone being used by Rai in 2012 till his arrest. The court has directed the CBI to file a reply.

