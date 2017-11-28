Sheena Bora murder case: Nothing to hide, says Peter Mukerjea

Peter Mukerjea (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Peter Mukerjea (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Peter Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Monday submitted before court that if his Call Data Records (CDRs) are produced as sought by his wife and co-accused Indrani, he would be proved innocent and he had nothing to hide. Indrani had on November 15 claimed Peter “may have conspired and abducted” her daughter Sheena and “manipulated circumstances” to frame her in the case.

Advocate Shrikant Shivade representing Peter told the court, “If the CDRs are produced, Peter has nothing to hide. In fact, it will prove his innocence. The application filed does not have any legal grounds. Therefore, the discretionary powers of the court cannot be exercised to decide this application.”

