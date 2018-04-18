Follow Us:
  • Sheena Bora murder case: Investigating official allowed inside court during deposition of witnesses

Investigating official KK Singh was not being allowed to sit in the courtroom during the deposition of witnesses so far on a plea filed by the defence advocates, who said his presence could influence witnesses.

| Mumbai | Published: April 18, 2018 2:50:01 am
The special court has allowed the presence of investigating official KK Singh in the courtroom while recording evidence of witnesses in Sheena Bora murder case. Singh was not being allowed to sit in the courtroom during the deposition of witnesses so far on a plea filed by the defence advocates, who said his presence could influence witnesses.

The CBI, however, filed an application, seeking that the apprehensions were unfounded and the investigating officer should be allowed. The court allowed the plea. The third prosecution witness is likely to be examined on Wednesday.

