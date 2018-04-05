Sheena Bora case: Prosecution seeks time to reply to Rai’s bail plea

IN THE Sheena Bora murder case, the prosecution was given a copy of the handwritten letter sent by accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai seeking bail. The prosecution sought time from the court to file its reply. Rai wrote the letter last month and sent it to authorities of Thane jail, where he is lodged. In the one-page letter addressed to special Judge JC Jagdale, who is presiding over the murder trial, Rai has said he is behind bars for the past 30 months.

Rai has said in the plea that left behind at his home are his wife, 10-year old daughter and three-year old son and 75-year old mother, who is a diabetes patient. He said since his arrest, there has been no one to take care of them as he was the only earning member of the family.

He has said his mother’s health condition has been deteriorating and the financial condition of his home has worsened. Rai, the former driver of Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, was arrested on August 21, 2013 and has been behind bars since. His deposition was completed nearly two months ago. The court will decide on the plea after a reply is filed by the prosecution.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App