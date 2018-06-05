Sheena Bora case: Indrani told me not to visit her house for 3 days says ex-housekeeper

The ex-housekeeper also said he had seen Sheena and knew her as Indrani’s sister (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) The ex-housekeeper also said he had seen Sheena and knew her as Indrani’s sister (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

In the Sheena Bora murder case, the former housekeeper of the Mukerjeas told the court that Indrani Mukerjea, the key accused in the murder case of her daughter, had told him to not visit their residence for three days from April 23 to 25, 2012.

The CBI alleges that Sheena Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012, and her body was kept in a bag in the garage of their house, Marlow building in Worli, till it was disposed of the next day.

Pradeep Waghmare, the fourth prosecution witness in the case, told the court that when he went to Marlow on April 25, he met Peter’s son, Rahul on the building premises. Rahul, who was in a relationship with Sheena, had been looking for her since her sudden disapperance on April 24.

Waghmare said Rahul asked him if he had seen Sheena. “I told him that as per instructions I had not visited Marlow building and hence I did not know. I later called Indrani madam and told her about Rahul. After 10-15 minutes, I got a call from Peter saab (Peter Mukerjea). He asked me if Rahul had come there. I told him that he had and that he was asking about Sheena. Upon which Peter saab told me that ‘Madam ne Sheena ko Rahul se chudaya hai. Jaane do, koi baat nahi’,” Waghmare told court.

Waghmare earlier told the court that he was working with Star India Private Limited from 1999-2005, where Peter was the CEO. He then said he had switched over to INX Services, a company co-founded by Peter and Indrani. He said along with office work, he was also the housekeeper of the Mukerjea home in Worli.

Waghmare said he had seen Sheena and knew her as Indrani’s sister. Waghmare also submitted that he, on instructions of Indrani, sent a courier containing Sheena’s resignation letter to the office where she worked.

Waghmare also said in 2014, he was sent to Calcutta and was asked to get some medicines to be given by a man named Sujit for Indrani’s mother. “Indrani madam told me to purchase a Dabur Lal dant manjan bottle, empty it and pour the medicine in it and bring the bottle back to Mumbai. She also instructed me to throw the said bottle if I see police,” Waghmare told the court. He said he could not find the person who was supposed to give the medicine. His cross-examination by the defence advocates will commence on June 11.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App