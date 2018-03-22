Sheena Bora case: CBI submits Shyamvar Rai’s phone

“The mobile phone could not be analysed as the software/hardware tools in the lab do not support the media,” the report said. (Sheen Bora-file photo) “The mobile phone could not be analysed as the software/hardware tools in the lab do not support the media,” the report said. (Sheen Bora-file photo)

IN THE Sheena Bora murder case, the mobile handset being used by the accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai was submitted before the special court on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, submitted before the court that the data in the phone could not be retrieved.

Defence advocates had sought production of the handset, claiming that it was necessary for the cross-examination of the first witness in the case, the police officer who was part of the team, which allegedly nabbed Rai in 2015 with an illegal firearm. CBI had told the court that the phone was sent to analysis at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad. The report dated February 27, 2018, from the CFSL, however, states that the data in the phone could not be retrieved.

“The mobile phone could not be analysed as the software/hardware tools in the lab do not support the media,” the report said.

The report also said that data from two other handsets sent to the CFSL could not be retrieved as one was password protected and another didn’t have a battery. The defence on Wednesday made an application, seeking the inspection of the phone before the cross-examination. The court is yet to decide on the plea. CBI also made a plea seeking that three consecutive days in a fortnight be fixed for the trial to continue.

