Sharad Pawar: BJP using ‘money power’ in polls

Sharad Pawar (File Photo) Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of using “immense money power” in Maharashtra’s local body polls. “Those talking about transparency must give an account of how they were able to assemble such money power all of a sudden,” Pawar said, referring to the BJP.

The BJP has been running an election campaign with “transparency” being the main poll plank. As campaigning for the fierce election battle — the local body polls are being seen as a semi-final for the 2019 assembly polls in the state — nears a close, Pawar also trained guns on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the face of the BJP’s campaign. Taking a sharp dig at Fadnavis’s campaign tagline “This is my word” on promises made to the voters, Pawar said, “Those who haven’t yet completely understood Maharashtra mustn’t make such statements. Their word hardly counts.”

The NCP chief also slammed Fadnavis for running an “individual-centric” election campaign. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani never ran an individual-centric campaign. There is discontentment in the BJP camp itself over the current campaign,” he added.

Suggesting that the BJP had run a negative campaign, the NCP chief said, “The chief minister has solely focussed on targeting Uddhav Thackeray. He has not been discussing the reforms that he has done. Raising personal allegations against Uddhav appears to be the BJP’s central policy.”

Pawar also appeared to question the genuineness behind the Shiv Sena’s threat to pull out of the Fadnavis government. “Uddhav hasn’t yet made clear if he intended to withdraw support. In fact, by suggesting that his party would continue to support the BJP if Fadnavis waived off farm loans, he has already provided for an escape route. To save his government, Fadnavis would even take this bait,” he said.

Daring Uddhav to walk the talk, Pawar said, “We (the NCP) are willing to issue a letter in writing to the Governor stating clearly that we won’t extend support to the BJP. I will even share this letter with Uddhav, but can he issue a similar undertaking stating he will remove support to the BJP.”

In the battle for control over the Mumbai municipality, Pawar, however, conceded that the fight was between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. And Pawar said the Shiv Sena seemed to have the upper hand. But he added that the struggle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP will benefit opposition parties in Mumbai and in other cities too. He also criticised the BJP for demanding a ban on Saamana on polling days. “This only displays their autocratic mindset,” he said.

Continuing to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the NCP chief claimed “it was in the nation’s interest to build up a campaign against demonetisation”.