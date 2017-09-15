Shakti Mills juvenile convict, now 21, booked for rioting, extortion

The youth was held guilty in the rape of a photojournalist at Shakti Mill. The youth was held guilty in the rape of a photojournalist at Shakti Mill.

One of the juveniles held guilty in the Shakti Mills rape case has been named as an accused in a rioting and extortion case by the NM Joshi Marg police station. The now 21-year-old was released from the Nashik Borstal School in July this year after he served a three-year term. He is now evading arrest, according to the police.

The police said the youth along with others got into a fight with a shopkeeper. “The accused had borrowed money from the shopkeeper, which they had not returned. Last week, they demanded more items, including cigarettes, without returning the money. We have arrested one person. The 21-year-old is absconding,” an officer said.

