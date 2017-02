BJP leader Shaina NC. (File Photo) BJP leader Shaina NC. (File Photo)

BJP leader Shaina NC on Saturday met leaders from the Bohra community seeking support for BJP candidates contesting the upcoming BMC elections. Shaina met Bohra leader Qaid Zoher at Badri Mahal and introduced BJP candidates fighting elections in South Mumbai.The Bohri community has substantial presence in South Mumbai and plays an influential role in certain constituencies in the region.