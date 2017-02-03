SFIO summons Yash Birla in probe into group firm

Yashovardhan Birla, chairman of the Yash Birla Group. (File) Yashovardhan Birla, chairman of the Yash Birla Group. (File)

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has summoned Yashovardhan Birla, chairman of the Yash Birla Group, in connection with a government probe into Birla Power Solutions Ltd, said sources familiar with the development. The agency has called for records of the firm and told Yash Birla to appear in person and explain several transactions undertaken by the company, said sources.

It is correct that SFIO issued the summons to Yashovardhan Birla to present the records of the company viz. Birla Power Solutions and some other details, said Ramakant Gaur and Amrita Joshi, advocates of Birla in an email to The Indian Express.

The investigation into the Birla firm pertains to alleged diversion of at least Rs 180 crore raised by the company from small depositors through various instruments such as fixed deposits, corporate deposits, bill of exchange.

Earlier in December, the government’s probe office issued an advertisement in several newspapers, asking small investors who had not received their money from various Yash Birla Group firms to submit their complaint to the agency.

In October 2016, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in a chargesheet alleged that depositors were attracted by the company’s name (Birla) to its various schemes and were promised a higher return with a rate of interest offered by the company, which is higher than that offered by banks (2.75 per cent more). Over a period of four years between March 2009 and 2013, the police said, Birla Power Solutions diverted Rs 180 crore of investor funds to six other group companies through multiple transactions involving eight bank accounts.

According to the chargesheet, a total of 8,894 investors had invested in the Birla Power Solutions, but the principal amount and the interest were not repaid after the completion of the period. In all, 19,065 investors had invested in various companies of Birla groups — Birla Cotsin India Ltd, Birla Shlok Educate India Ltd, Birla Power Solutions Ltd and Zenith Birla India Ltd.

Lawyers of Yash Birla said the financial records sought by SFIO is in the custody of other investigating agencies — the EOW, the Enforcement Directorate, and the official liquidator and Birla approached these agencies to procure the records.

“Since the records are in the possession of the investigating agencies mentioned herein above, we are facing extreme hardship to collect the same in such a short period. We have approached the relevant officials to provide the copies of the records, requisitioned by SFIO so that the direction is complied with, in a pragmatic perspective,” said Gaur and Joshi. “It must be noticed that Yashovardhan Birla has endeavoured at his level best to settle the claims of the investors and he has settled the claims of more than 9,500 investors through the funds accumulated from the group companies and he has all the intent to settle the claims of each individual as the moral responsibility despite the fact that he has not derived any money from the Birla Power Solutions Ltd,” they added.