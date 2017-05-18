Sexual harassment case: Chargesheet against TVF CEO

TVF CEO Anurabh Kumar (File photo) TVF CEO Anurabh Kumar (File photo)

The MIDC police have filed a chargesheet against The Viral Fever founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar in a sexual harassment case. The 275-page chargesheet filed on May 9 before the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri lists 15 witnesses, including the victim who has given details about the harassment she allegedly faced at the hands of Kumar.

According to the victim’s complaint, she had been assigned to shoot concept promotion videos along with an interview for a web series. She had, hence, taken an appointment with Kumar and remained present for the work on April 10, 2016 at the TVF office in Andheri. The shooting began the next day. On May 27, 2016, when the victim and her assistant were shooting the video, Kumar allegedly came close to her and touched her in a way that made her uncomfortable.

The chargesheet includes the statements of the victim’s mother as well as her colleagues and friends with whom she had shared her experience. One of the colleagues of the victim present in the TVF office at the time of the incident is also included as a witness, a police officer said. The officer said they had also included statements of TVF employees to confirm the presence of Kumar and the victim for the shoot at the TVF office where the alleged incident took place.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 354, 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) under the Indian Penal Code. Kumar, currently out on bail, claimed in his bail plea that he was falsely implicated. Kumar is named as an accused in another case filed before the Versova police on charges of sexually harassing another woman at the TVF office in 2014. The Versova police is yet to file a chargesheet.

