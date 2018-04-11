‘Sexual assault’ at Karjat school: ‘More girls complain of abuse by boarding caretaker’

The school has been shut down after the principal Vimal Patil and her husband superintendent Subhash Patil of the government-aided school were arrested The school has been shut down after the principal Vimal Patil and her husband superintendent Subhash Patil of the government-aided school were arrested

More girls from the speech and hearing impaired boarding school in Karjat are coming forward to complain about the alleged abuse meted out to them at the hands of the 44-year-old caretaker, the police said. While police are taking the statements of the two victims, statements of other girls are also being recorded with the help of an interpreter.

According to the senior inspector Sujata Tanawade, the two victims lodged their statements with the help of interpreter from Ali Yavar Jung school in Bandra. “We had difficulty in getting all the details from them. With the help of the interpreter, we have understood the situation better. It is horrific to say the least,” she said. According to officers, the interpreters started working on Monday. “Yesterday and today, five girls including the two victims lodged their statements. They have all complained of sexual assault at the hand of the 44-year-old man. He had touched them inappropriately and tried to engage in actual sexual acts with some of the girls,” said the officer.

According to police, they are waiting to finish recording statements of all the girls, who lived in the school. “There were around eight girls living in the school. We have to take statements of a few more. After that, we shall move the investigation forward,” Tanawade said.

“Since the girls are in the age group of seven to 12 years, it is impossible to make them sit through the entire day. They get restless. So, the interpreters ask important questions and let them go in a couple of hours. But we will call them if their help is needed,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the school has been shut down after the principal Vimal Patil and her husband superintendent Subhash Patil of the government-aided school were arrested. “The parents took their children away and we have declared an early vacation,” said an employee.

The accused, meanwhile, is in judicial custody. “We are investigating his background as well. Before we take him into police custody, we need the girls’ statements in place. After that, we will start investigating him. Where all he has worked, his psyche, all will be investigated,” said Tanawade.

