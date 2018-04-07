‘Sexual abuse’ of girl: Supreme Court interim relief for school trustee

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

THE FOUNDER trustee of a school, who is accused of sexually abusing a three-year old student, was granted interim relief till April 13 by the Supreme Court on Friday. His bail was cancelled by the Bombay High Court on April 2 and the accused, a French national, had approached the Supreme Court against the order. The Supreme Court will hear the matter next week and has ordered a stay on the High Court ruling till then, said his advocate Suren Shetty.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deepak Devraj said till the interim relief is in place, the accused cannot be arrested. The trustee was arrested on November 7 by the MIDC police on a complaint lodged by the minor’s parents alleging sexual abuse. He was granted bail on November 24 by the Dindoshi sessions court. The girl’s parents had approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail following which the High Court on Monday set aside the sessions court order and directed it to complete the trial within four months. The trustee was directed to surrender before the trial court by the High Court.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on his appeal on April 13.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App