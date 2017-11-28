Sex-change surgery: Bombay HC asks constable Lalita Salve to approach tribunal

Beed police constable Lalita Salve Beed police constable Lalita Salve

The Bombay High Court Monday asked Beed police constable Lalita Salve, who has sought one month’s medical leave from work in order to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, to approach the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal.

Salve’s lawyer Ejaz Naqvi on Monday mentioned the petition before a division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharti Dangre, seeking urgent hearing in the petition. Justice Dharmadhikari enquired which service Salve was in. On being informed that she was a police constable, the court asked her to approach MAT first.

The petition filed by Salve states that she had sought a month’s medical leave to enable her to undergo the sexual reassignment surgery but the same was rejected by the Maharashtra Police leading her to file a petition in the high court.

“The SP Beed has informed Salve that she cannot conduct sexual reassignment surgery… They said communication relies on letter dated November 18, 2017 issued by IG Aurangabad,” said the petition filed by her.

She joined the police force as a constable in June 2010. Salve said her “physical abnormality is natural and mental orientation is clear”. “Her department and state government are not able to treat her abnormality, neither are they cooperating, hence, she is taking the step to cure herself,” added the petition.

