Severed body found in suitcase: Beauty parlour employee held for woman’s murder

A day after the headless body of a woman was found inside a suitcase at a farm in Navi Mumbai, police Tuesday arrested a man who worked at a beauty parlour for the murder. Police arrested Imran Salmani (20) for the murder of Mariyam Shaikh, a 22-year-old beautician. Both Salmani and Shaikh worked at the same beauty parlour in Navi Mumbai.

Police said Salmani allegedly murdered her because he was in love with her and recently came to know she had been engaged to another man. “They had an argument over it and he murdered her. So far, it appears he was acting alone without an accomplice,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Pathare.

Shaikh’s body was spotted by a farmer, who then approached police that the severed body of a woman, stuffed inside a suitcase, had been found in his farm. Unable to identify the body, police began searching for clues in ‘missing persons complaints’ and found the description given by the family of a missing woman fit the body in the suitcase.

Police located the family and, with their help, identified the body as that of Shaikh, a Govandi resident. Police then went to the beauty parlour. An examination of CCTV footage at the parlour pointed the needle of suspicion at Salmani.

“He had injury marks on his throat and forehead. He had no explanation for the injuries. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and admitted to have murdered the girl. He said he was in love with her but she did not respond to his overtures. Recently when he came to know she had got engaged to another man, he decided to confront her,” an officer said.

On Sunday, he had asked her to stay back at the parlour after the others left. There was an argument and, in a fit of rage, he murdered her, police said.

Police said the accused then beheaded her to hide the body in a suitcase, which he disposed of at the farm off Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai.

