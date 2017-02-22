Mumbai: Several poll officers juggle HSC exam work with election duties

The polling staff will get a day off Wednesday, before counting on Thursday. Nirmal Harindran The polling staff will get a day off Wednesday, before counting on Thursday. Nirmal Harindran

FOR SADASHIV BHOSALE, assistant presiding officer at Govandi, the day did not end at 5.30 pm, when polling was closed. On returning home, Bhosale had to resume work — filling marksheets of students, sorting out entry forms and hall ticket details, as the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations are underway. “We had requested authorities to exempt us from Board-related work on two days, but it could not be made possible. I started my poll duty in the morning and since then, there has been no respite. We are not complaining because it is necessary work that needs to be done,” Bhosale told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, 42,797 polling staff were on duty to assist in conducting elections to the BMC. For presiding officers, work began from Monday afternoon, arranging ballot equipment and then keeping a watch over it through Monday night.

“It has been a tiring day. I had some breakfast in the morning, after which there was no time at all for lunch. We cannot leave our rooms at all, as the responsibility of free and fair election in our respective rooms is upon us,” said Dilip Patil, presiding officer at Aamchi Shala school in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. Some women officers complained of back-pain and extreme exhaustion from having to sit in one place for a long time. “We had to inform our schools to arrange for replacement to conduct student’s practical exams. This is the fourth or the fifth time I am on election duty, and it is exhausting,” Usha Awagade, an assistant presiding officer in Deonar, said.

“The authorities called for 100% election duty, right from the headmaster to each teacher, from our school. Managing election duty and classes together is difficult,” Harshala Toke, another assistant presiding officer, said.

At centres which saw a relatively even turnout throughout the day, polling staff said work was smooth thanks to adequate number of staff. However, where crowds swelled post afternoon, the police had to intervene.

“We had to ask police to intervene to prevent the rush of unidentified voters. People who had cast their votes dawdled in the booth premises, adding to the chaos,” an assistant presiding officer from Ghatkopar said.

Streets in the city were also crowded with polling booth agents of various political parties helping voters figure out their registration numbers and details. Many people had to come back dejected after not finding their names on the voters’ list.

“The management was not proper this time. More than hundred voters, including senior citizens, told us their names were missing. Even people who have been living in the same locality for years were missed out,” said Anita Salaskar, polling booth agent.

