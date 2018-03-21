Seven MNS workers arrested for vandalising Vasai restaurants: Cops

The MNS workers stopped their cars on the Mumbai-Ahmedbad Highway and tore off the boards. (File) The MNS workers stopped their cars on the Mumbai-Ahmedbad Highway and tore off the boards. (File)

As many as seven Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were arrested on Tuesday, a day after they allegedly vandalised three Gujarati-owned restaurants in Vasai, said police. The incident took place at midnight on Monday, when the men were returning to their homes in Palghar and Boisar after the end of party chief Raj Thackeray’s rally in Shivaji Park on Sunday evening. The police said the men spotted the restaurants with ‘Kathiayawdi’ printed in English and Gujarati on flex boards.

The MNS workers stopped their cars on the Mumbai-Ahmedbad Highway and tore off the boards, the police said. Sanjay Hajare, senior inspector, Valiv police station, said the men have been identified as members of the MNS’s office in Palghar. “They will be produced in a court on Wednesday,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App