Seven killed in car accident on Mumbai-Goa highway

SEVEN PERSONS died and another sustained injuries in a car accident near Ratnagiri on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Wednesday morning. The victims, believed to be Shiv Sena workers who were all residents of Mumbai, were travelling to Goa for a vacation. The accident occurred around 7.30 am at Khanu, near Pali village, around 20 km from Ratnagiri. Prashant Gurav (31), Sachin Sawant (31), Mayur Belnekar (28), Kedar Todkar (26), Akshay Kelkar (24), Nihal Kotiyan (22) and Vaibhav Manve (32) died on the spot while Abhishek Kambli (31), the sole survivor of the accident, suffered multiple fractures. He was admitted to Ratnagiri civil hospital but was later shifted to a Mumbai hospital for further treatment, the police said. He is said to be in a stable condition.

“Prashant was driving the car and they were going at a very high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, resulting in a high speed collision with a tree,” said Anil Vibhuti, police inspector at Ratnagiri rural police station where a case has been registered. “The impact was so severe that the vehicle, a silver Mahindra Xylo, was completely crushed,” he added.

Prima facie, it does not look like a case of driving under influence, but further information will come to light after post-mortem analysis, police said.

All eight persons involved in the incident were residents of Shivaji Nagar, Vile Parle East.

According to Mitesh Ghatte, Additional Superintendent of Police for Ratnagiri district, the persons involved in the accident were campaign workers for Shiv Sena. The eight friends had left Mumbai Tuesday night for a Goa vacation. The Mumbai-Goa highway is no stranger to fatal accidents. Over 20 people had lost their lives when a British-era bridge near Mahad in Raigad district had collapsed in August 2016. Another accident on the highway in May 2016 had claimed seven lives, six of them members of a family, when a car on its way to Goa had collided with a state transport bus near Nagroli village.