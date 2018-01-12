Setback for BJP: Nana Patole returns to Congress

Nana Patole Nana Patole

Rebel MP Nana Patole, who resigned from the BJP last month citing policy failure and agrarian crisis, has returned to the Congress. He joined the party in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Patole, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had emerged a giant killer defeating NCP’s Praful Patel from the Gondia-Bhandara seat.

He described his decision to join the Congress as “ghar vapasi” (homecoming). The senior parliamentarian said, “To me, it feels like I have returned home.” He added, “I am ready to take up the responsibilities assigned to me by Congress president Rahul Gandhiji. However, I would personally prefer Maharashtra as my area of work.”

It was Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan who along with other leaders had initiated the process of Patole’s re-entry into the Congress. The MP had raised a banner of revolt against the BJP government at the Centre and in the state for the last six months. He had gone public attacking the BJP government over its farmer policies.

BJP leaders, however, said he was also unhappy with top BJP leadership hobnobbing with Praful Patel.

A senior BJP functionary from Vidarbha region said, “There were two major reasons for Patole’s decision to resign from the BJP. He was vying for a ministerial post in the Narendra Modi government. Secondly, he was not very comfortable with Patel’s cordial relationship with the BJP top leadership, including Modi at the Centre.”

A BJP leader who had tried to reason with Patole said, “Often, individuals rebel when their political aspirations are not fulfilled.”

Though the Congress has welcomed Patole, the larger question that confronts the party is how to accommodate him from the Gondia-Bhandara Lok Sabha seat.

Highly placed sources in the MPCC admitted the party would have to leave the Gondia-Bhandara seat for Praful Patel should the Congress and the NCP decide to contest the next elections together. “It also happens to be his (Patel’s) home turf. Moreover, he has a political legacy,” said a leader.

The NCP too said it would not give up its claim to the Gondia-Bhandara Lok Sabha seat. “Our priority would be to field Praful Patel from Gondia-Bhandara. In 2014, he lost the seat because of the Modi wave. But political situation is likely to change and we will assert our claim on the seat,” said an NCP leader.

In less than 24 hours after joining the Congress, Patole has spelled out his ambition.

He said, “I will contest the bypolls for Gondia-Bhandara seat if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or NCP’s Praful Patel is in the electoral fray. If they are not in the fray, I will prefer to contest an assembly seat.”

Patole has expressed satisfaction over the welcome he got in the Congress. The party posted on Twitter: “Congress president Rahul Gandhi warmly welcomes Nana Patole, Ex-MP from BJP, to the Congress family.”

