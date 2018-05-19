Set up special team to solve cyber crime: Bombay HC to police

The court was hearing a suit filed by TMIBAS, stating that for a year, senior officials of the company had been receiving emails from several fake email addresses containing defamatory allegations against the CEO and many other officials of the company. The court was hearing a suit filed by TMIBAS, stating that for a year, senior officials of the company had been receiving emails from several fake email addresses containing defamatory allegations against the CEO and many other officials of the company.

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to form "a special team of police officers, who have experience in solving cyber crimes", to investigate into alleged slanderous and defamatory e-mails received by Tata Motors Insurance Broking & Advisory Services (TMIBAS). The court directed the Mumbai Police Commi-ssioner to file a report by May 22. The court was hearing a suit filed by TMIBAS, stating that for a year, senior officials of the company had been receiving emails from several fake email addresses containing defamatory allegations against the CEO and many other officials of the company.

Last week, TMIBAS informed the court that similar emails were also sent to the email of Delhi Police Commissioner. The Cyber Cell of Mumbai informed the court that they had written to Google India for assistance and were waiting for the details of the email addresses, through which the slanderous emails were sent to the company.

Justice SJ Kathawalla, in the order, said, “Though the cyber cell, Mumbai has been investigating the matter for more than a year, it has not made any headway in identifying the culprits and taking action against them. In view thereof, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai is directed to, forthwith, form a special team of police officers, who have experience in solving cyber crimes, to investigate the matter.”

