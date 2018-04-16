‘Set on fire by husband, his mother’, woman dies

A woman, who was set on fire allegedly by her husband and mother-in-law in Thane on Saturday, passed away on Sunday morning, police said. According to Wagle Estate police station, Daksha Mande was set ablaze allegedly by her husband Ashok and his mother Jamanaben. “Neighbours heard her and her daughter’s screams and alerted us. When we rushed in, she was already on fire and we rushed her to a private hospital nearby,” said an officer.

She suffered over 70 per cent burns. The accused have been remanded in police custody till April 17, police said. “We will add the sections of murder against them in the FIR. We are investigating what caused the incident,” said the officer.

