Sessions court to hear Kamala Mills case

THE KAMALA Mills fire case has been assigned to the Mumbai city civil and sessions court on Friday for trial. The 12 accused in the case were booked under charges that included punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder that attracts a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. While the Bhoiwada court was hearing the matter at the stage of remand, since the charges against the accused attract over seven years’ punishment, it can only be tried by a sessions court.

A fire which allegedly began at restaurant Mojo’s Bistro within the Kamala Mills compound, spread to adjacent restaurant 1Above and caused the death of 13 patrons and a staff member on December 29 last year. The N M Joshi Marg police had last month filed a chargesheet against the 12 accused.

On Friday, special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty informed the court that bail applications filed by some of the accused are being heard before another court in sessions court. After a discussion on the transfer of the pending bail matters before one court, the court adjourned the hearing to next week. Eight accused, including two managers of 1Above Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, its owners Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, two owners of Mojo’s Bistro Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak and owner of the Kamala Mills compound Ramesh Govani, have filed for bail.

The sessions court had earlier rejected their bail applications. Since then, the police have filed a chargesheet, hence, the accused have moved for bail again. So far, Vishal Kariya, connected with the 1Above owners and Utkarsh Pandey, the owner of Nirvana which supplied hookah services to Mojo’s Bistro, have been granted bail.

Pandey was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Shetty told the court that the N M Joshi police was not informed about the bail application as no notice was issued to the prosecution. Meanwhile, another accused, Ravi Bhandari, owner of the building housing the two restaurants, has approached the Supreme Court.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said the bail plea was filed on merits stating that Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is not made out against him. The SC will hear the case on Tuesday. The police have claimed that the fire began when the illegal hookah counter at Mojo’s Bistro was left unattended by a staffer.

