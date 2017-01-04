Service charge in restaurants: Mumbai restaurateurs confused if Centre’s statement legislation or an advisory

A board at a city restaurant Tuesday. Express Photo A board at a city restaurant Tuesday. Express Photo

The announcement by the Centre to make service charge optional on food and alcohol bills has led to immediate confusion in the hospitality industry, with restaurant owners and associations in the city pointing out that there was no clarity whether the new announcement affected the prevailing law that permitted them to levy such a charge on patrons.

According to restaurateur, Riyaaz Amlani, president of the NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India), a service charge was an internationally accepted norm. “There are several Supreme Court orders in favour of levying service charge. Restaurants are well within their rights to charge this. The same is displayed on the menu also. It is not up to the customer’s discretion not to accept such a charge,” he said, adding that the new announcement appeared to be not a legislation but an advisory.

Stating that the money collected is distributed amongst staff members, and that restaurant pays service tax and VAT, Amlani said the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs should clarify if their advisory overrules the Supreme Court rulings. “We will have to approach the ministry on this. This issue needs to be studied in greater detail. They have to take our opinion into consideration, which has not been done,” Amlani added.

The Centre announced Monday that service charge on a food bill was not compulsory and a customer could choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in an official statement that it had also asked states to ensure hotels/ restaurants disseminate this information through displays on their premises. The surcharge levied as part of bill by hotels and restaurants in the name of service charge has been a major sore point among consumers, with many consumer rights’ groups filing complaints.

Arvind Shetty of the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR) agreed that there was confusion regarding the validity of the latest advisory by the ministry. “As of now we do not know if it is a law or advisory. We are assuming it is just a notification and will continue to collect service charge as this is perfectly within our right. The onus now lies on the ministry. If the customers are refusing to pay such a charge, there are instances where restaurants are letting it go. I can only say it is an irresponsible notification which will eventually cause damage to the staff,” he said.

Pankil Shah, co-owner of Woodside Inn in Colaba, added that while they have not faced any issues yet, they were waiting for necessary clarification as there were lots of grey areas relating to the announcement.

Meanwhile, some restaurants seem to have accepted the announcement. Nutcracker, a restaurant in Kala Ghoda, put out a statement on Tuesday informing its patrons that if they did not want to pay the charge, they should inform the restaurant before billing. “We don’t want an issue about the matter. We have therefore put out a notice outside stating that customers should inform us when asking for the bill in case they choose not to pay the service charge,” said Tushar, a manager at Nutcracker.

Other places like Doolally Taproom in Bandra have never charged a service charge and their staff said that they have no issues with the move as the staff were paid tips by customers directly.