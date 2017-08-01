September sees most sudden deaths in city, January the least: Study

Sudden and unexpected death from natural diseases has been of continuing interest to the medical profession. A study was conducted by Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, India on “Socio-demographic and clinical profile of sudden natural deaths in South Mumbai”. The study evaluated 238 sudden natural deaths (SND) that had taken place in the city.

The most common terminal sign and symptoms of SND were unconsciousness (32.61%), followed by chest pain (22.61%), and breathlessness or dyspnoea (17.83%). The common place of onset of terminal signs and symptoms of SND were home (44.78%), railway premises (19.57%), and road (18.7%). The most number of deaths (40%) were seen in monsoon (June-September), followed by the summer months of February to May (30.43%). The majority of cases were seen in September (15.65%) followed by March (11.3%), while the least was witnessed in January (3.91%). External injuries were seen in 15.65% cases and the most common injuries were abrasions.

A majority of the victims were Hindu (80.9%) followed by Muslim (13.04%) and Christian (3.48%). Most of the victims were from Mumbai city (67.83%), followed by Mumbai suburban (23.91%) and outside Mumbai (5.65%).

Almost 68.26% of the victims were married. As far as the education status of the victims was concerned 27.39% of the victims had studied up to primary level, 19.57% up to high school, 14.78% up to higher secondary, and 13.04% were illiterate.

“The need of appropriate health education, awareness and preventive programs by the health sector for people. We need proper planning of emergency services and early transportation of cases after identification of terminal signs and symptoms from their place of onset,” says the study.

