September first week to see light rainfall: IMD

The first few days of September are likely to see light shower after Tuesday witnessed the highest 12-hour rainfall in the city in the past one decade. Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to receive light rain or showers on Friday, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “The weather systems have moved over the west of Kutch and Pakistan. As a result, Saurashtra received heavy rainfall yesterday. No systems are active in the bay or over Mumbai,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

Hosalikar added that monsoon will continue in the city for another month. “The season is still on. Another month is left,” he added. Weather officials have warned fishermen against venturing out in the sea till Friday noon. This week’s downpour has increased rain levels in the city. While the Santacruz observatory recorded 2,343.1 mm rainfall since June 1, the one at Colaba recorded 1,734.4 mm rainfall in the same period.

While the suburbs have received 437.3 mm rainfall above normal, the island city is still 25.9 mm below the normal levels for this time of the year.

