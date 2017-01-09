Senior officials to patrol tracks, watch duty at night

(Image for representational purposes) (Image for representational purposes)

With rail fractures derailing commute on its suburban section frequently in the past few months, the Central Railway (CR) has tightened inspection at night. For the past two weeks, the CR has directed its Grade A officials to patrol tracks and stations in the wee hours. Under the new initiative, all senior officials (even those not concerned with operations) get a section in the Mumbai division to inspect for smooth conduct of operations. They check the working of signals, fire extinguishers, over-head wires (OHE) and punctuality of trains, among other details.

“The routine is being observed since the past 15 days. In the section given to us, we check the punctuality of trains, how the railway staffers are working, the stations and the signalling aspect. We conduct this check-up after the last train has reached the yard,” a senior CR official said.

The official assigned the duty is expected to take notes of what is wrong at the particular junction and oversee the necessary correction. On a WhatsApp group that includes all senior CR officials, regular updates are given to the division officials and the General Manager, CR, on the workings.

“We are supposed to give regular updates of what we observed at the stations and what needs to be corrected. If we are found not doing our duties or not being present for the stipulated hours, we are compelled to explain it to our authorities. Not only are our updates recorded, we are asked on what action was taken to correct spotted errors,” said a senior CR official who did not wish to be named.

The CR witnessed more than 50 cases of rail fractures in the past three months, apart from two cases of derailment of coaches on tracks. Repairing these fractures and re-railing the coaches leads to bunching of trains, inconveniencing thousands of commuters.

“Though regular track maintenance and signal surveillance is routine, majority of these accidents have occurred in the early morning hours. As there is no train traffic in the night, stricter checks can be conducted smoothly to ensure commuters do not face problems when services resume,” said Ravinder Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), CR.

Officials said temperature difference in winters and heavy traffic congestion on CR are the probable reasons behind the problems.

“During winters, tracks have a tendency to contract, thus causing gaps between the two joined tracks. If any coach runs over the gap, it causes a fracture, leading to derailment of the coach. Replacing them with new rails or regular track maintenance is the only solution,” a senior CR official said.

Night inspection by CR officials was conducted once in three months earlier.

