Senior NCP leader A T Pawar passes away

Former Tribal development minister of Maharashtra and senior NCP leader Arjun Tulshiram Pawar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

He was elected to the state assembly from Kalwan constituency in Nashik eight times in a row, until he lost the seat in the 2014 Assembly elections. Pawar was the state tribal development minister during the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led Congress-NCP reign.

Pawar (80) was undergoing treatment at the Bombay Hospital for past few days, where he breathed his last. His body will be taken back to his home town in Kalwan for cremation on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now