Senior labour officer, 3 others held red-handed while accepting bribe

THE Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior labour officer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh. SK Das, the deputy chief labour commissioner was caught red-handed at his office, along with three others, including another labour official. They were produced before the special court, who sent them to judicial custody till May 5.

Das allegedly sought the bribe from a Delhi-based construction firm, Som Projects Private Limited, that had sought a license to engage contract labourers for the construction of a boat repair shed in Colaba from the Chief Labour Commissioner’s office, as per the provisions of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. Mukul Garg, the owner of Som Projects, has also been named as an accused, but is yet to be arrested. His two employees, Aashish Aggrawal and Pradeep Vishwakarma, who were sent to deliver the bribe in Mumbai have also been arrested.

Based on information from a source, a raid was conducted on Friday at the Sion office of the labour commissioner at Shram Raksha Bhawan. He was arrested red-handed while receiving an envelope of Rs 70,000 from the two. CBI official said when a search was conducted at the office, it was also found that Jagriti Gupta, an assistant labour commissioner, had also received a bribe of Rs 30,000.

“In the raid, we found three envelopes, two received by the two arrested labour officials and one whose recipient is so far not known. The bribe was demanded to receive license expeditiously to engage contractual labourers for the company’s project in Colaba,” the CBI official said. The official added that they are investigating into whether there are disproportionate assets belonging to the accused. The accused have booked under two relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

