Senior IPS officer undergoing cancer treatment in Pune dies

Udai Shukla, Inspector General (Construction), Railway Protection Force, died on Sunday afternoon. He was 59 and was undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

Shukla is survived by his wife, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Pune police, and their two children. Shukla was the Inspector General (IG) of RPF between January 2015 and March 2018. Before that he had served as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Western Railway RPF in 2011 and then DIG for the Central Railway.

He was transferred as IG (Construction) in March this year due to his medical condition. He was set to retire in October. “He was undergoing treatment for a long time now. He was a very jovial officer,” a senior railway official said.

