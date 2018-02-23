Large number of senior citizens utilise savings to go on trips: study

OVER 75 per cent of sexagenarian travellers in India are utilising their savings to go on trips with their spouses, a study by popular travel website Expedia has found. A major share of their expenses included eating out, attending concerts and taking trips.

As part of the study, as many as 1,250 people were asked questions related to their choices of booking travel, average spending and preference between travelling alone and with a partner. The respondents were categorised into different age groups — Boomers (sexagenarians), Generation X (45-60 years), Generation Z (20-30 years) and millennials (30-45 years).

The data reflects the travel choices of respondents who have booked trips across different travel websites last year. A majority of them claimed that they preferred to save 30 per cent of the total amount required for travelling before they book flights and hotels for the journey.

According to the data, saving for travel remains a top priority, especially for millennials and senior citizens, while Generation Z is the least likely to implement this. Overall 91 per cent millennials, 75 per cent boomers and 80 per cent of youth saved money for travel, the study revealed.

Manmeet Ahluwalia, marketing head for Expedia in India, said: “Travel is becoming a crucial part of life, especially with the younger generations —- millennials and Gen Z. While 61per cent of Gen Z are willing to get a part-time job to save money to go on leisure trips, 91 per cent of millennials save money for travel. Travel is not just a getaway, but also a time for self-reflection and introspection. No wonder the statistics suggest that 71 per cent of millennials travelled alone last year.”

The data also reflects that the majority of sexagenarians were booking hotels and flight tickets online. While 80 per cent of the individuals travel with their spouses for “spending quality time”, attending unique events or taking journeys to experience the lifestyle of the locals are also reasons for travel, the data shows. Sightseeing remains another major reason for taking trips.

“We are also witnessing the older generations catching up with the online marketplaces. They are getting more and more comfortable with online purchases, be it fashion, home furnishings or travel. The study points out that 86 per cent Gen X and 85 per cent boomers personally booked travel online in the past year,” Ahluwalia added.

Retired bank employee Kashiram Datta (64) who went on three trips with his wife Seema (59) last year said that savings play an important role in planning unique trips.

“As opposed to traditional sightseeing, I take trips which help me stay and experience the nuances of the region for a longer time. We prefer to book affordable cottages,eat local food, hire scooters and go around the location. Belgaum, Dapoli, Malshet remain some of the locations we have explored,” he said.

For Swanand Waghale (31), adventure travel is important. “I like to invest my time and money in a unique experience. Kayaking in Andaman and Nicobar islands or visiting Hampi are trips which I have done last year.”



