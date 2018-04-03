Senior citizen dies as autorickshaw collides with car, one arrested

A senior citizen died after the autorickshaw she was travelling in collided with a car in Goregaon West on Sunday afternoon. The accident took place in Siddharth Nagar at 3.30 pm when three women, returning from a wedding in Goregaon, were heading towards Gorai in an autorickshaw. While passing through Shrirang Sabale Road, the autorickshaw collided with a car moving towards the main road from an adjacent lane. “The car brushed the speeding autorickshaw, which turned turtle,” said Dhanaji Nalawade, senior inspector, Goregaon police station.

The deceased has been identified as Pratibha Koregaonkar (65), a native of Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district who resided in Gorai. The police said the woman had come to Mumbai to attend her nephew’s wedding and invite some relatives to her son’s wedding later in the year. She was traveling to Gorai to send out more invitations and was accompanied by her nieces, who escaped with minor injuries. The autorickshaw driver, too, suffered minor injuries.

Koregaonkar, police said, had suffered severe injuries to the head and neck. The driver of the car, identified as Rakesh Ranjan (32), had rushed Koregaonkar to Siddharth Hospital where she was declared dead, the police said.

Ranjan has been booked with rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code and placed under arrest. Ranjan was released on bail by a court here on Monday, said the police.

