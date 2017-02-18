Sena’s star attraction draws homemakers out

Adesh Bandekar waves at supporters at Chira Bazaar. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Adesh Bandekar waves at supporters at Chira Bazaar. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

“Aaplya sarv vahini che bhau ji, tamam Maharashtra che bhau ji Adesh Bandekar aaplya bhetisathi aale aahet,” a Shiv Sena worker says on the microphone about Adesh Bandekar, and many women are seen leaning out of their windows to catch a glimpse of the popular TV star.

Actor Adesh Bandekar, Shiv Sena secretary and a star campaigner for the civic polls, is on the party’s campaign rath to canvass for Sena candidates from Girgaum to Tardeo in South Mumbai on Thursday. Bandekar’s TV show ‘Home Minister’ on a Marathi channel is hugely popular among housewives.

He waves to people on the roads, inside buildings and to those looking out from windows of their houses. Many women, of all age groups, seem eager to talk to ‘bhau ji’ while others attempt to click photos with him throughout his route of the campaign. In Zaobawadi area in Girgaum, a woman comes to him saying “kay Bandekar ikade aalat aani khel nahi mandlat (Bandekar you have come here but you not playing the game {Home Minister} here).”

Addressing a gathering of sainiks at Girgaum, Bandekar says the sainiks must show others who Mumbai belongs to by keeping the saffron flag atop the BMC. “Shiv Sena is a family. If something happens to a member of the family, then all of us come out in support. Similarly, our party president (Uddhav Thackeray) is being targeted by a few people who are levelling baseless allegations. It means these allegations are being levelled on all of us. So, as a family, we must respond to it by putting the saffron flag atop the BMC,” says Bandekar to applause from the sainiks.

Taking a dig at BJP without naming it, Bandekar says the party president is the most transparent and cultured person. “Some people are asking what Sena has done in Mumbai in these years. I want to ask them to imagine Mumbai without Sena and think what would have happened to the city. They will get their answers,” he adds.

He further talks about the BJP’s attempts of separating the city from the state. “We have given our blood for the city to keep it united. Now, some people with ill-intention want to divide the city again. We must thrash their attempts by giving power to the Sena again,” he adds.

Bandekar, the party’s secretary since 2010, has been entrusted with the responsibility of campaigning in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Pune. Recently, Bandekar, who is in-charge of Raigad district, successfully helped increase the Sena’s tally from single digit to 49 seats in the municipal councils.

Sena leaders, who have been working with Bandekar since he joined the Sena in 2009, say he is a true shiv sainik. “Despite being a popular TV actor, he interacts with the grassroot sainiks very well. His meeting energises our cadre. His popularity helps us a lot during the polls,” says a local Sena leader adding that he is known for maintaining good coordination with all.

For the Mumbai civic polls, the party has entrusted him with the job of building up the base in the eastern suburbs— from Ghatkopar to Mulund— which is a bastion of the BJP, dominated by the Gujarati community. “He has visited all the shakhas and increased the party’s base in the areas,” said a senior leader.

In Tardeo, where the campaigning is supposed to end, the sainiks, and a large number of women, are waiting for Bandekar since 7 pm. He repeats his Girgaum speech. Seeing their enthusiasm, he asks them to work continuously for the next four days, the final leg of the campaign before the polls.