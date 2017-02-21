Shiv Sena support to government is temporary: Saamana

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A day before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, the Shiv Sena stated that its support to the Devendra Fadnavis government was temporary. In an acerbic piece in its party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena referred to the Chief Minister as a lier and said his position as the head of the government depended on the temporary support of the Sena.

“While there is still uncertainty over whether he would remain the CM or not, this man is out to shape Mumbai’s future and is glaring at the Sena. He does not know the aura of the Sena and the history of this state. He should contemplate the future that is meted out to those who glare at the Sena. He should not forget that he was temporarily supported by the Sena for the sake of this state,” an editorial in the Saamana said.

The editorial also said Fadnavis was lying to garner votes for his party. “If development works had been done in the last two-and-a-half years (since the government came to power), he would not have been forced to go begging for votes,” it said. The war of words between the Sena and the BJP has been escalating with each passing day, with the two emerging as the principle rivals for the cash-rich BMC.