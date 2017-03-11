‘Sena playing double role to retain identity’

The Shiv Sena’s aggression against the BJP in the ongoing assembly session has amused leaders in the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who say the Sena is playing a “double role” of alliance partner and Opposition. While Uddhav Thackeray’s party continues to be part of the government as the BJP’s junior ally, it has often been quicker and louder than the Congress-NCP in attacking the government on policy and administrative matters.

A senior Sena minister said on condition of anonymity, “We find ourselves at a crossroads. Being in the government, we have to maintain a certain decorum. But when it comes to politics, in order to maintain our identity, we have to play the opposition’s role too. It is a tricky line which we have to balance.”

Both the Congress and the NCP slammed the Sena for its “opportunistic politics”. Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “It is evident that they want to enjoy power and at the same time pretend to be fighting for the public. But such double dholkis soon get exposed, as people can see their real objective.”

A former NCP minister said, “The Sena’s conduct shows its confusion and dishonesty. While differences during elections are understandable, the Sena’s aggression against the BJP in the budget session is ridiculous. The Congress and NCP too had huge differences. Yet, the NCP never hit out at the Congress-led government in House sessions.”

Minister for environment and Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said while the party’s ministers have put their plan to resign on the back-burner, their protest is part of the strategy to show they are not buckling under the BJP.