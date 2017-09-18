Sena plans to corner BJP over fuel price hike

Udhav Thackeray Udhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena has decided to step up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, its senior partner in the government, over rising fuel prices. In a bid to corner the ally over the issue, the party has plans to organise a protest morcha. Shiv Sena’s Mahila Aghadi — the party’s women wing — will spearhead the protests. On Sunday, a meeting of wing’s representatives was held at the Sena Bhavan, presided over by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut. Sources in the Sena said the party was keen to tap the unrest among the middle class over the fuel hike.

While the time for the protest march is likely to be finalised by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, senior party leaders feel it should be held almost immediately. The Nationalist Congress Party has already held demonstrations on the issue, and the Congress too has been slamming the government. On Monday, Uddhav also held a meeting at his Bandra home over complaints being raised by Shiv Sena MLAs and other leaders against the party’s ministers.

Meanwhile, there was intense debate in political circles over a ‘chance’ meeting between Aaditya Thackeray and his cousin and Raj Thackeray’s son Amit in a Lower Parel hotel Saturday. The Sena was quick to clarify that the duo’s meeting had nothing to do with politics. The two were apparently part of a larger group that had met to discuss ways of promoting the Premiere Futsal League in Mumbai. While Aaditya heads the Mumbai District Football Association, Amit, too, is a football buff.

