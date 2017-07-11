Shiv Sena: Name coastal road after Chhatrapati Shivaji

Besides Prabhu, the then Mayor Snehal Ambekar, a Sena corporator now, had also demanded that Thackeray’s name be given to the road. When asked about it, Jadhav said there was no proposal on record about it and it was not the party’s official stand. Besides Prabhu, the then Mayor Snehal Ambekar, a Sena corporator now, had also demanded that Thackeray’s name be given to the road. When asked about it, Jadhav said there was no proposal on record about it and it was not the party’s official stand.

IN a departure from its initial demand of naming the proposed coastal road after party founder Bal Thackeray, the Shiv Sena on Monday pushed a proposal to name the road after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar had written to Yashwant Jadhav, senior Sena corporator and Leader of the House in the civic body, suggesting that the road be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Subsequently, it was placed before the group leaders meeting chaired by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Monday.

Jadhav said the proposal was passed unanimously in the group leaders’ meeting. It has now been sent to the civic administration for its remarks, he said. In July 2015, former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that the coastal road be named after late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Besides Prabhu, the then Mayor Snehal Ambekar, a Sena corporator now, had also demanded that Thackeray’s name be given to the road. When asked about it, Jadhav said there was no proposal on record about it and it was not the party’s official stand.

He also clarified that he was unaware of past proposals. “The Sena leadership has been changed following the civic elections earlier this year. Since I wasn’t a member of the last house, I was unaware of it (the proposal). Hence, I placed the proposal received from our MP Kirtikar ji before the group leaders,” said Jadhav. Ambekar said both the personalities (Chhatrapati Shivaji and Balasaheb) were icons and would be suitable choices for naming the road. When contacted, Prabhu said the group leaders’ decision is not final.

“The current Sena leadership may not be aware of my demand. So, they passed the proposal today. But it is not final. Now, it will go the civic administration for its remarks, which will give details about the names suggested earlier. So, all the names, including my proposal, will come before the general body, which will then take a final call on it,” said Prabhu. In 2015, the Samajwadi Party had demanded that the road be named after former president late APJ Abdul Kalam.

