Sena may take back support to BJP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has threatened that the party may consider withdrawing support to the BJP after the BMC elections. “The state government is on notice period. After the BMC elections, we may withdraw support,” he said at a rally. In response, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The person who has made such a comment has no place in his own party. And we also don’t give it much importance. However, I can state with certainty that our government will last the full tenure.”