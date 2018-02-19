Sena leaders, supporters detained after protest over Navi Mumbai airport invitation

PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Navi Mumbai. Prashant Nadkar PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Navi Mumbai. Prashant Nadkar

Police in Panvel and Uran detained a Shiv Sena legislator and over a dozen Sena workers after they protested with black flags a few kilometres from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Sainiks were upset that their local leaders were not included in the invitation cards sent out for the event.

Sena leaders said that Sanjay More, a former Thane mayor and now party in-charge of the Panvel area, was detained by the police before the protests could begin. Manohar Bhoir, a Shiv Sena legislator from Uran, was detained near the Ovla Phata, which is near the proposed airport.

“Our party leaders were detained before the protests. But I, along with 100 party workers, was able to protest at Ovla Phata, which is 1 km from where the programme was held. As we started the protest around 3 pm and were heading towards the bhoomipujan site, we were detained by the police,” Bhoir said later, adding that all of them had since then been released.

“Our protest was not against Modi or against the Navi Mumbai airport. While I am a local legislator, Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne is the local MP. Our names were not printed on the invitations cards. Our protest was against that treatment,” he added. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray skipped the event at Navi Mumbai and the inauguration of Magnetic Maharashtra, a global investor’s summit, in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Subhash Desai, industries minister and senior Sena leader, had said earlier that an invitation to the summit had been extended to Uddhav.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App