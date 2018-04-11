Sena leaders killed: Ministers seek suspension of arrested BJP MLA

MINISTERS FROM the Shiv Sena on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking suspension of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile, who was on Monday arrested for his alleged role in the murder of two Sena leaders — Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Thube — at Khedgaon in Ahmednagar last week.

Minister for Environment Ramdas Kadam said: “We expressed our serious concern and anger at the manner in which the two Sena leaders were shot in Ahmednagar district… The BJP MLA was among those who was involved in the killings. Therefore, we demanded Kardile’s immediate suspension from the BJP.”

Fadnavis assured that strictest action would be taken against those involved, he added.

The other members of the delegation included Subhash Desai (Industries), Diwakar Raote (Transport), Eknath Shinde (Public Undertakings) and Deepak Sawant (Health).

Kardile (60) is the second sitting MLA to be arrested in the case. On Sunday, his son-in-law Sangram Jagtap, an NCP MLA, was arrested on charges of murder. Around 30 other people, including Sangram Jagtap’s father, Arun Jagtap — an NCP MLC — have been booked in the case along with Congress’ Sandeep Kotkar, the former Ahmednagar mayor.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, however, defended Sangram Jagtap. “I have known Sangram… who has always been dedicated to party work. It is unlikely that he would have any role in the killing.”

