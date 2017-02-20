Sena-BJP rivalry only play-acting ahead of elections: Surjewala

Surjewala Surjewala

REFERRING TO statements by BJP president Amit Shah, senior party leader and All India Congress Committee’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the intense rivalry on display between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was only play-acting ahead of the civic elections.

Stating that Shah too had commented that the two parties could come together once again, Surjewala accused the Sena and the BJP of “duplicity, double-dealing and deception”, and demanded that both parties publicly take a vow to not form an alliance after the elections to reap political benefits.

Surjewala was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai Sunday, the last day of campaigning for the local body elections. Surjewala said the BJP and the Sena were in an unprincipled “open marriage” and fooling voters by levelling allegations of corruption and goondaism against each other.

“Yesterday, Amit Shah said that Sena and BJP were together in the government and they would remain together. He also said that Thackeray was criticising the BJP because it was election time. They will repeat what they did in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections where they broke the alliance and then joined hands after the polls. We challenge the BJP-Sena to give a solemn commitment to Mumbaikars that they will not join hands post election to grab power and share the spoils,” he said.

Surjewala also said both parties were equally to blame for the poor infrastructure and quality of public services. “Out of the budget of Rs 31,025 crore, the BMC has only used 26 per cent of the funds, which reflects the incompetence of the civic body led by BJP-Sena. Fadnavis accuses the Shiv Sena of being corrupt and the Shiv Sena refers to the BJP as the Bharatiya Goonda Party. Unfortunately, they are both right and the marriage between BJP and Sena is best described as CunningShaadi.com,” he said.

Surjewala blamed Fadnavis for not being transparent with his own records and accused him of giving a clean chit to BJP leaders accused of irregularities.

“Despite being projected as the clean face, the Nagpur Bench of the High Court has stated that Fadnavis himself failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him. How can Mumbaikars believe the word of such an individual,” he said, adding that the Congress was the “only alternative” for Mumbaikars. Elections to the BMC are to be held on Tuesday while votes will be counted on Thursday, February 23.