Sena-BJP didn’t fulfill 90 per cent promises: Sanjay Nirupam

A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray announced property tax sops if the Sena is elected to the BMC, the Mumbai unit of the Congress slammed the Sena-BJP alliance for its “failure to fulfill promises” made in the 2012 joint manifesto.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress, said the saffron combine had fulfilled only 10 per cent of promises made in the manifesto. “Ninety per cent of these promises have not been fulfilled. From resolving water shortage to health cards for citizens, construction of 14 new bridges, starting waste-to-energy plants at dumping grounds, resolving the hawkers’ issue to new sewage treatment plants, all these promises are still on paper. Not much progress has been made in any of these proposals,” said Nirupam.

The city Congress chief said the Sena had failed to start sewage treatment plants and special women’s clinics. “While the Sena talks about virtual classrooms, 36 Marathi schools have been closed down and 40,000 students have dropped out. Besides, it could not even start the Maharashtra academy, Marathi literature bhavan and Marathi Rangbhoomi Bhavan. The Sena talks about Marathi pride, but it can’t fulfill promises made in the manifesto. The BMC was also supposed to start a cricket academy, which didn’t happen,” he alleged.

The Sena-BJP has allowed commercial utilisation of six BEST bus depots and has gone for privatisation rather than modernisation, he charged.

The city Congress chief also launched a campaign to highlight continuing civic crises in sanitation and infrastructure. “We have prepared posters on 10 important issues highlighting the pathetic condition of civic services such as water, roads, garbage, health and others. It will show how the Sena-BJP has failed in delivering basic services. We are asking the people if this is the kind of governance they want in the next five years,” he said. All the posters prepared by the Congress are in Marathi, with a tagline of Man Badala, Mumbai Badlel (Change your mind, Mumbai will change).

Also, referring to the the Sena’s announcement on property tax, the Congress claimed that it was the previous regime in the state that had taken the decision to not charge flats up to 500 sqft. “Then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had issued a circular about it. The civic body was supposed to implement it, but they failed to do so. This is nothing but a political gimmick,” said Pravin Chheda, senior congress Corporator and opposition leader in the BMC.