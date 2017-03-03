Mumbai: Shiv Sena, BJP both want to take over MNS’s ‘selfie point’

The ‘selfie point’ at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Express File The ‘selfie point’ at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Express File

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are competing to stake claim to keeping alive a ‘selfie point’ at Shivaji Park, maintained so far by the MNS, and reportedly closed down due to lack of funds.

While the civic body has granted approval to the BJP to redevelop it, Sena corporator Vishakha Raut put up a banner near the location Thursday, promising to construct a new ‘selfie point’.

In a letter addressed to BJP’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, the G North Ward office granted permission for construction of the ‘selfie point’ under certain conditions. It will have to be created at the same spot as the existing one, on the eastern footpath of Shivaji Park. The letter also mentions that the BJP cannot lay claim to the area and in case the BMC needs to do any work here, the party will have to remove any construction within three days.

MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande said the selfie point was created by their party and Sena and BJP were trying to stake claims over it.

“They should come up with their own ideas if they want. They should not try to steal others’ ideas,” he said.