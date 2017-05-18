Shiv Sena at loggerheads with BJP again, opposes stamp duty hike

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday launched another diatribe against ally BJP in Maharashtra, accusing the latter of hiking stamp duty on gift and conveyance deeds despite its strong opposition to the move.

The Maharashtra government, in which the Shiv Sena is a partner, on Tuesday approved a decision to increase the stamp duty payable on gift of a property to relatives, including a spouse, brother or sister, from approximately two per cent of the market value to three per cent. Similarly, the stamp duty payable for conveyance deeds in smaller towns governed by municipal councils and rural belts was also increased by one per cent.

But just 24 hours later, the Shiv Sena publicly opposed the decisions. Senior party leader and Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam accused the BJP of pushing through the decisions despite the Shiv Sena’s opposition. “The Shiv Sena had opposed the proposal to hike the stamp duty even during the cabinet meeting. Despite our opposition, they (the BJP) went ahead with the decision,” said Kadam.

Demanding an immediate rollback of the decision, the Shiv Sena minister threatened that his party would take to the streets in protest. “We’ll call upon the chief minister on Thursday to state our demand,” said Kadam. When contacted, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was dismissive of Kadam’s allegation.

“He (Kadam) had left the Cabinet meeting early. But other Shiv Sena ministers were present when the proposal was cleared,” he said. But Kadam remained defiant. “In the cabinet meeting, Diwakar Raote (Shiv Sena) had conveyed the party’s opposition to the proposal. Yet it was cleared without taking us (the Shiv Sena) into confidence,” alleged Kadam.

Fadnavis rubbished this claim. “The proposal was cleared unanimously. Raote had only inquired on whether it would be applicable in case of gift of ancestral residential or agricultural property to one’s spouse, children, or grandchildren (where the stamp duty payable is Rs 200). The department secretary cleared his doubt, stating that the hike won’t apply in such cases, following which the proposal was cleared unanimously,” Fadnavis said. The government has plans to raise an additional Rs 200 crore through the hike.

On Wednesday, Kadam also fired a salvo at Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde. “He is a liar. He is also childish,” said Kadam. The BJP minister had on Tuesday chided Kadam for raising allegations against the implementation of the CM’s flagship scheme Jalyukta Shivar in his native Ratnagiri district. “Kadam is perhaps unhappy with the district’s guardian minister (Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar),” Shinde had said, while questioning Kadam’s decision to go public with the allegations. “It would have been better had he raised the issue in the Cabinet. We have already ordered an inquiry into the allegations,” Shinde claimed. Kadam filed a counter on Wednesday. “The minister must study matters before he speaks. The local MLA has control over such schemes in his constituency.

The guardian minister has nothing to do with it,” Kadam said, while accusing Shinde of attempting to drive a wedge between him and Waikar. Meanwhile, in Nashik, another Shiv Sena minister, Subhash Desai, accused his own government of “politicising” agrarian distress. Targeting the BJP, Desai accused the government of attempting to split protesting farmers. Fadnavis had on Tuesday held discussions with a delegation of farmers from Ahmednagar who had raised a “strike” call in opposition to the government’s policies.

Addressing a joint press conference, Desai and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also announced that party president Uddhav Thackeray had plans to lead a farmers’ morcha to Vidhan Bhavan during the monsoon session of the state legislature. The Shiv Sena has joined the Opposition in demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers. On May 19, Thackeray is scheduled to address a farmers’ convention in Nashik.

Another sulking BJP ally, Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghathana, and Congress leader Vinayakdada Patil are expected to share the dais with Thackeray on the occasion.

